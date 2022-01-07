Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,638,174 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,638,174 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for about 0.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.36% of CEMEX worth $37,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 85.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 66,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 89.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 236,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,039 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 8.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 44,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,162. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.