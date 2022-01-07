Hosking Partners LLP Sells 7,292 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,741.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,239. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,922.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,808.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total transaction of $10,910,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

