Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Up to $17.91

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $18.50. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 53,766 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

