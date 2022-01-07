Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,500 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.21.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
