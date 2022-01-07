Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,500 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 117,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

