H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Down 19.1% After Analyst Downgrade

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares dropped 19.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$15.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$12.49 and last traded at C$13.14. Approximately 285,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 717,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.25.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$462,311.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. Over the last three months, insiders bought 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.