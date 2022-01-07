HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.30

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.30 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.05 ($0.20), with a volume of 184,642 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £106.04 million and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($619,626.98).

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

