Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.35

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.35 and traded as high as C$9.62. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 1,107,887 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. CSFB boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.36.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

