Hudock Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $394.85. The stock had a trading volume of 60,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.90. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

