Hudock Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,591,000. South State Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 609,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,263,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

