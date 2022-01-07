Hudock Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 269,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,082,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $119.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.