Hudock Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 216.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. 50,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,168. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

