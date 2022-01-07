Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.