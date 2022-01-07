Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.93

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUMA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

