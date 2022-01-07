Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $21.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.68 billion to $21.75 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.98.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.17. 5,517,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,447. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

