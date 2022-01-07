Humaniq Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $41,488.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

