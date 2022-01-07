Huw M. Nash Sells 3,800 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STOK stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,991,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

