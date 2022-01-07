Hydra Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.17 or 0.00017214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and $295,717.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.07564283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.81 or 1.00106478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,083,594 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

