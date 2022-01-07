Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 44007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HYFM. Truist cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

