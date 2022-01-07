I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $1,484.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00318192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00018731 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000184 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,329,850 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

