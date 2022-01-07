IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$4.75

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. 449,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,776. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

