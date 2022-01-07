IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Up 40.8% in December

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $20.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.70. 15,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

