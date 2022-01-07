Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 858.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,542 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 194,548 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $515,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 38.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 6,199.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.68.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total value of $11,806,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,637,286 shares of company stock worth $2,148,685,264 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average of $187.76. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

