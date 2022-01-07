Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.95.

ZM stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.23 and a 12 month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

