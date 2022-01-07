Ieq Capital LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59.

