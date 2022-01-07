IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in December

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the November 30th total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 532.0 days.

OTCMKTS IGGGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 6,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

