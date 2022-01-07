IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,599,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IHS Markit by 375.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,690,000 after acquiring an additional 831,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

IHS Markit stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

