Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.42.

ILMN stock opened at $378.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.57. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

