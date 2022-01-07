Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:IMGO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 169,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,596. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.