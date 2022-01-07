IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 4,130 Shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 9.13% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RALS opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

