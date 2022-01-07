IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. IMI has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

