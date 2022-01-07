Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 149.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $922.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immunovant by 318.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 82.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 903,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

