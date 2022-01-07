Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Independence during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Independence has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

