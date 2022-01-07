Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the November 30th total of 19,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

