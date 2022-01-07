Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,368. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $65.89 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

