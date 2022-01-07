Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 9,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

