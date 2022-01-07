Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 1,031,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,639,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 217.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

