Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.24. The stock had a trading volume of 147,979 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.73. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.