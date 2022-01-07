Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Gain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GANX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,482.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

