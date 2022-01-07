Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.73

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 395573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 42,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

