Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.17 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 312,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,900. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

