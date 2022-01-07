Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 28.2% in December

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,267. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

