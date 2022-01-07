Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 28.2% in December

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IOSP stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,267. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
