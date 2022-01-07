Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Trading Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 45 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XDAP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 474.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.