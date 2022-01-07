Insider Buying: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thor Industries stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.20 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 74.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

