Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Purchases 210,935 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Warby Parker stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,835. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,797,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

