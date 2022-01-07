Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

