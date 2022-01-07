Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20.

NYSE:NET traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,685,000 after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

