Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CEO Sells 34,125 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

