Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells 1,442 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total transaction of $213,012.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamie Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79.

MRTX stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after buying an additional 350,818 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the period.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

