Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 3,213 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $176,715.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00.

Shares of ONEW opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $1,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Truist upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.