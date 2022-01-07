Insider Selling: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells 54,007 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PRU opened at $113.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

